news, local-news,

Shire of Capel councillor Christine Terrantroy has been chosen to represent the Greens WA in the 2022 Federal Election. The Greens WA made the announcement on February 28 and said Ms Terrantroy was an advocate for environmental causes, climate action and gender equality. Ms Terrantroy said she decided to contest the seat of Forrest because she believed in a "better future for all Australians". "I want to see the issues of gender inequality, cultural safety, homelessness, mental health, employment, and aged care addressed," she said. READ MORE: Labor announce Bronwyn English as Forrest candidate "We need to phase out the mining, burning and export of coal as well as transition to 100 percent renewables by 2030. "There have been times where I've lived on the poverty line and struggled to find meaningful, full-time employment. "The Greens will give workers more rights, increase wages, and outlaw insecure work. Workplaces and spaces for learning should always be inclusive and safe for people regardless of how they identify. "As a teacher I am passionate about creating spaces where equality and diversity are celebrated. The legacy of progressive women in politics is inspiring to me, and one I would be proud to contribute to." Greens senator Dorinda Cox said the parliament needed more people who would speak up for the climate, environment and community. READ MORE: Nola Marino retains seat of Forrest in 2019 election "Christine is that person for Forrest, and our Parliament will be all the better for electing this fantastic candidate," she said. Liberal Party member Nola Marino has held the seat of Forrest since 2007.

Greens WA announce Forrest candidate for 2022 Federal election