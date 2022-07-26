Bunbury Mail
Compassionate Communities Network calls for more volunteers for its Connector Program

Updated July 26 2022 - 4:40am, first published 12:00am
Connectors: Carolyn Jones from Leschenault, Toni Jacobsen from Busselton and Heather Wade from Bunbury. Picture: Supplied.

The Compassionate Community Connector program is a pilot project which sees volunteers supporting people living with advanced life limiting illnesses/palliative care needs.

