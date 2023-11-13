Preparing for festivities: 5 of the best local Christmas events happening across Australia in 2023

5 of the most festive parades happening around Australia in 2023. Picture Shutterstock

Christmas parades are fun for families all across Australia because of the magical and festive experiences they provide. Children delight in the colourful floats, costumed characters, and the arrival of Santa Claus. The joyful atmosphere, holiday music, and twinkling lights create lasting memories for little ones and adults alike.

It's a shared tradition that brings families home, fosters a sense of togetherness, and kindles the holiday spirit, making it a cherished event for all generations to enjoy.

Getting prepared is also part of the fun, with many families getting dressed up for the occasion.

Everyone can join in and express their love for the season, with outfit options ranging from Christmas summer wear to celebratory hats and baby Christmas dresses. No matter how you suit up, it's all about leaning into the festive spirit.

Once you're dressed for the festivities and are ready to hit the float-filled streets, it's time to find the parade happening nearest you. We've rounded up 5 of the best events happening across Australia this season to get you ready for the festive season.

1. Bunbury's Christmas in the city

Of course, we would kick things off with the Bunbury Christmas parade.

The annual Christmas in the City event is celebrated on the second Sunday in December at Bicentennial Square in the beautiful Bunbury CBD.

This is a family-friendly event, where dressing up is encouraged. A host of fun activities including a street parade, food trucks, market stalls and Christmas games take over the town. This parade attracts about 10,000 to 15,000 people from all over regional NSW, promoting community spirit and becoming a cultural hub to spend the holidays with loved ones.

2. Hunter Valley Christmas Lights spectacular

Witness Australia's largest Christmas lights display at the Christmas Lights Spectacular at the Hunter Valley Gardens. This interactive display lets you stroll through the gardens, which are lit up by over four million Christmas lights!

There are also amusement rides for the little ones, such as the 35-metre super slide, a Venetian carousel, a flying swing chair, food stalls and much more. This event runs from Friday, November 3, 2023, to Sunday, January28, 2024.

3. Sydney Christmas markets

As the largest city in Australia, Sydney always puts on a great show when it comes to celebrating Christmas. 2023 is no different, and there are a host of family-friendly events that will be popping up all over the city this year.

The Shire Christmas Market

Carriageworks Twilight Market

Martin Place Christmas Markets

Pittwater Christmas Market

Ryde Christmas Market

Green Square Christmas Fair

Le Jolly Market

Each market and fair will be showcasing locally-made food and drinks as well as toys, activities, and photo opportunities for the kids, so make sure they're dressed for the festivities!

Riverstone Christmas Festival

Held on the evening of November 25, 2023, the Riverstone Christmas Festival is a time for bringing together local community spirit. Attendees can enjoy all the things that make Christmas feel special, like free stage performances, Christmas carols, free face painting, and of course, a visit from Santa.

At 8:50 pm, the town Christmas tree will turn on its lights, and the whole street will feel like a winter wonderland. This night is also special as it will include the launch of the Mayoress Christmas Gift Appeal for charity.

Yass Valley Christmas Parade

Celebrate Christmas in style at the Yass Valley Christmas Parade. Taking place on December 14, right in the middle of Comur Street, this event is the perfect place for a stroll with family and friends during the holiday. You won't be able to take a step without bumping into a well-stocked vendor full of delicious, festive food and drink.

The community of Yass Valley all come together to form bands, floats and themed activities for anyone of any age to enjoy. For a cosy town, this is certainly the biggest night of the year, and one to be fully enjoyed.